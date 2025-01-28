Srinagar, Jan 27: Thousands of devotees from across Kashmir thronged the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on Monday evening to observe Shab-e-Mehraj, an occasion commemorating the miraculous night journey and ascension of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The faithful gathered in large numbers to participate in the night-long prayers at the shrine, seeking blessings and spiritual solace.

The Hazratbal shrine serves as a cornerstone of their faith and a place to reconnect with the divine.

Among the faithful was Ghulam Rasool, 62-year-old, from the Ganderbal district.

He said the shrine holds a special place in his heart. “Whenever I come here, I feel a deep spiritual connection. This year, my son joined me for the pre-dawn prayers,” he said.

Another devotee, Mohammad Shaban, a resident of Srinagar, said despite the ups and downs in life, he makes it a point to come here. “This place gives me peace and answers to my prayers,” he said, adding that nothing could ever break his connection to the shrine.

Moreover, the shrine echoed with the recitation of Quranic verses and prayers as worshippers, cutting across age groups, expressed their devotion.

The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will be displayed after pre-dawn prayers on Tuesday, allowing devotees to offer their respects.

Notably, it is believed that Shab-e-Mehraj, which marks the night when the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) ascended to the heavens, holds immense significance for the Muslim community.

Hazratbal Shrine, known for housing the holy relic of the Prophet (SAW), becomes the focal point of prayers and gatherings on this auspicious occasion.

Despite cold weather conditions, the devotion of the worshippers remained unwavering as they continued to arrive at the shrine throughout the evening.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-i-Miraj, marking the miraculous night journey and ascension of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to the heavens.

In his message of felicitation, the Chief Minister highlighted the profound significance of this sacred event, stating that it reaffirms the truthfulness, greatness, and devotion of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to Almighty Allah.

“Shab-i-Miraj is a testament to the unparalleled honesty, integrity,y and spiritual eminence of the beloved Prophet (SAW),” he said.

On this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister prayed for peace, prosperity, and communal harmony across Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to build a society rooted in compassion, tolerance, and unity.