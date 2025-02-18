Srinagar, February 18: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Dr. Owais Ahmed, IAS, undertook a comprehensive site visit today to assess the progress of various ongoing projects under the Smart City Mission.

The inspection covered critical locations, including the Amira Kadal Pedestrian Bridge, Goni Khan Market/Plaza, and the Jehangir Chowk Junction improvement project, highlighting the administration’s commitment to timely and efficient execution of these initiatives.

Dr. Owais was accompanied by senior officials, including the Chief Engineer, Executive Engineers, and other key personnel from SSCL. During the visit, he stressed the importance of adhering to project timelines while maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability. He urged the team to accelerate efforts to ensure the timely completion of these projects, which are pivotal to transforming Srinagar into a modern, citizen-friendly urban hub.

“Our mission is to create a sustainable and inclusive urban environment that addresses the needs of all residents. These projects are not just about infrastructure development but also about improving the quality of life for the people of Srinagar,” Dr. Owais said. He further stressed the need for meticulous planning and execution to ensure that the projects deliver long-term benefits to the city.

The projects under review are part of a broader initiative to upgrade Srinagar’s urban infrastructure, enhance public amenities, and improve overall living conditions. The Jehangir Chowk Junction improvement project, in particular, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance pedestrian safety, addressing key challenges faced by the city’s residents.

The CEO also motivated the SSCL team to remain focused and collaborative, emphasizing that their efforts will play a crucial role in shaping Srinagar’s future as a vibrant and resilient urban center. “Every step we take today will have a lasting impact on the city’s development. Let us work together to ensure that Srinagar becomes a model smart city,” he added.

The visit concluded with a review meeting where officials discussed strategies to address challenges and expedite project completion. SSCL remains committed to delivering transformative projects that align with the aspirations of Srinagar’s residents and contribute to the city’s sustainable growth.