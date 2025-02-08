SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 08: In a step towards attaining sustainable and eco-friendly environment in District Srinagar, a capacity building programme cum training session on Non-Biodegradable Material Management, Handling and Disposal was held here at Meeting hall of DC Office Complex.

The programme was held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat to provide officers holistic understanding about Management and Disposal of Non-Biodegradable material, ill effects of single use plastic and measures required to eradicate menace of plastic pollution from the District.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Khalid Hussain Malik who attended the programme as Chief Guest said that District Administration Srinagar is making efforts to minimize single-use plastic and encourage eco-friendly practices in the District.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that the Non-Biodegradable material is dangerous for the environment. He stressed that carrying foodstuff in polythene carry bags must be avoided as it is hazardous to health and polythene carry bags have been banned in Jammu & Kashmir vide SRO 182 in the light of Non-biodegradable Material (Management, Handling and Disposal) Rules, 2009.

ADC sought cooperation of the general public in eradication of banned polythene carry bags, single use plastic, single use disposable items made up of thermocol(polystyrene/plastic). He emphasized that environment protection is pivotal for our future generations, and urged upon all to contribute for a better and healthy future for our coming generations and protect biodiversity around us.

On the occasion, Officers from J&K Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) gave a comprehensive demonstration on banned single-use plastic items and their sustainable alternatives. Special emphasis was placed on 120-micron carry bags, including methods for their identification and compliance enforcement.