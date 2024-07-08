Sgr Admin holds SFCAC meet for sanctioning of sponsorship cases

SRINAGAR, JULY 08: In order to approve cases under Sponsorship program (non institutional service under Mission VATSALYA), a Sponsorship and Foster care Approval Committee (SFAC) meeting was On Monday held under the chairmanship of District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

Under such Sponsorship programs, financial assistance at the rate of Rs. 4000 per month is given to children belonging to widow/ divorce/ abandoned mothers, orphans, disabled and other vulnerable ones so that they grow in their families or extended families and continue their education.

Around 700 cases were reviewed and approved by the committee, which were received from field functionaries of Social Welfare, ICDS and Education.

Among other members present in the meeting were Program Officer ICDS, Chief Planning Officer, District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar, Chairperson Child Welfare Committee Srinagar, Superintendent Specialized Adoption Agency Srinagar and President Chotey Taray (NGO).