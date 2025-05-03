Sgr admin holds awareness prog on drug abuse

SRINAGAR, MAY 03: To sensitise students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage them to help eradicating the menace of drugs from the society, district administration Srinagar today organized an awareness programme on drug de-addiction at Government Boys High School (GBHS) Panzinara.

The event was held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat as a part of an ongoing Drug Free Jammu and Kashmir initiative of the government to educate school children, staff members, and local residents about the growing menace of drug addiction and the collective responsibility to curb it.

During the event, informative sessions addressing the physical, mental, and social consequences of substance abuse were held to effectively sensitize the participants.

The program witnessed active participation from school faculty, students, local community members, and officials from various departments.

The event featured active participation from departmental resource persons representing social welfare, police, health, education, excise and others, all working together to raise awareness among students and the local population. Students contributed through speeches, skits, and discussions, further emphasizing the message.

Block Development Officer Panzinara emphasized the crucial role of education, awareness, and community involvement in eradicating the menace of drugs from society.