As Kashmir battles a severe cold wave, with temperatures dipping below normal in Jammu, the Meteorological Department forecasts snowfall and rain in both the plains and higher elevations from January 26 to February 1.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, the Director of the Meteorological Department, stated that fresh western disturbances are influencing the region, bringing a possibility of a wet spell from January 26 to February 1 in the Himalayan region.

“On Thursday, the weather will remain generally cloudy towards the afternoon, with light snow at isolated higher reaches towards night. On January 26, there is a possibility of light rain over plains and light snow at isolated higher reaches towards early morning,” he mentioned.

Dr. Mukhtar highlighted that the wet spell is expected to continue until February 1 in the Kashmir region. Meanwhile, in the Jammu region, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist over the plains of the Jammu division until Thursday.

The Meteorological Department issued an advisory, warning that this weather system may lead to the temporary closure of roads in higher reaches and important passes such as Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna & Razdan Pass, Zojila, etc., particularly during January 28–31. Travellers are advised to plan accordingly.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3, Gulmarg minus 4.8, and Pahalgam minus 6.3. Leh town in Ladakh had a minimum temperature of minus 11.5, and Kargil recorded minus 10.1. In Jammu city, the minimum temperature was 2.3, Katra 4.6, Batote 1.5, Bhaderwah minus 1, and Banihal minus 1.8.

Kashmir has been facing a prolonged dry spell, with a 79 percent rainfall deficit recorded for December. There has been no precipitation in most parts of the valley until January 24.

The Kashmir valley is currently in the midst of ‘Chillai-Kalan,’ a 40-day harsh winter period that extends until January 29. It’s important to note that the conclusion of Chillai-Kalan does not mark the end of winter, as it is succeeded by ‘Chillai-Khurd,’ a 20-day period from January 30 to February 19, and ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold), a 10-day period from February 20 to March 1.

A traffic police official reported a slowdown on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the past 24 hours due to sluggish movement on NH-44, attributed to vehicle breakdowns and poor surface conditions.

He added that contingent upon fair weather and favorable road conditions, both Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be permitted from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) on Thursday. Commuters were urged to adhere to lane discipline.

Additionally, vehicular movement on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road would be permitted from both directions—Srinagar to Kargil and vice versa. Simultaneously, vehicular movement on the Mughal road will be permitted from both directions—Poonch to Shopian and vice versa—with vehicles allowed between Behramgalla (Buffliaz) and Herpora (Shopian) from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, pending a green signal from road agencies.