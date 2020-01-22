Several delegations call on union minister;`Protect jobs, safeguard land rights’

Srinagar, Jan 21: For the first time since abrogation of Article 370, people directly petitioned union ministers demanding protection of jobs, safeguarding land rights and ending bloodshed.

Around dozen delegations called on Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during Centre’s reach out programme at Fakir Gujri on Tuesday.

The delegations, which met the union minister, include Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar, Bakarwal Youth Conference, Gujjar Tribal Council, National Youth Corps, Block Contractors, Panch, Sarpanchs, Block Development Council members and local representatives of the area.

Naqvi was flanked by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary and workers of BJP during public outreach programme.

“We appealed him (Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi) that people of Jammu and Kashmir should have rights on jobs and land. We also highlighted the problems faced by Gujjar and Bakarwal community. He gave a patient hearing and assured that Centre will take concrete steps for the betterment of people,” said Farooq Chaudhary, vice president, Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar, Bakarwal Youth Conference (JKGBYC).

Farooq noted that they also urged the minister to implement Forest Conservation Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

Panchs, Sarpanch and BDCs raised their concern with regard to the functioning of grassroots democracy in the Union Territory. “We discussed empowerment of grassroots democracy and enhancement in our wages. We put forth our viewpoint before the union minister,” a member Panchayat and BDC delegation, said.

Gujjar- Bakwaral Conference provincal president Chaudhary Mustafa Rahi said his delegation told the union minister to take steps for the betterment of Gujjar community. “We will now see how Centre will go about,” he said.

Mohammad Gulzar, one of the locals who had come to meet union minister, said both countries need to end bloodshed in Kashmir.

“Schemes and huge fund distribution won’t do anything till there is an end to bloodshed is. It is not just development but wounds of people that require to be healed first,” he said.

Union minister, G Kishan Reddy is likely to visit mini-secretariat Ganderbal where he will spoke to multiple delegation. On January 23, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and G Kishan Reddy will visit Baramulla and Manigam respectively. The first phase of reach-out will end on January 24 when union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will visit Srinagar city center to address delegations.