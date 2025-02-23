JAMMU, FEBRUARY 22: President, J&K Ex-Services League Lt Gen RK Sharma (Retd) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today and apprised him of various welfare issues of ex-Servicemen.

A delegation of Devsthan Marh led by Ram Lal Sharma, Social Activist also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

Later Murtaza Ahmed Khan, former MLC and senior BJP Leader called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

Subsequently, Owais Bukhari, son of former Minister Late Sh Mushtaq Bukhari also met the Lieutenant Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands about various public important issues of Surankote, Poonch.