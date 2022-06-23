Centre has changed LTC rules for the employees under the 7th pay commission

LTC allows employees to travel by air or train or road and the government reimburses the expenses.

According to the new rules by the Ministry of Finance, the government employees must opt for the ‘cheapest fare’ that is available in the travel class. The tickets should be booked at least 3 weeks before the date of travel.

The employees have been asked to book only one ticket for each leg of the journey. Also, the tickets must be booked only through authorized travel agents. These are Bomer Lawrie & Company, Ashok Travels, and IRCTC.

The Department of Expenditure has also stated that the employees must avoid canceling their tickets.

If the tickets are still canceled, the employees must submit an explanation within 72 hours. The employees have also been asked to not pay any fees to the agents.

Meanwhile, reports said the government may do away with the Pay Commission system in the coming days. There may never be any 8th pay commission for the employees. The hike or revision in the salary will be done based on the performance of the employee, akin to the system in the private sector.