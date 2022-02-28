The Center may increase the dearness allowance of employees by 3 percent. Since the dearness allowance is 32.81 percent according to the AICPI data till September 2021.

The dearness allowance of employees with a basic salary of Rs 18,000 will be Rs 6,480 annually. Likewise, the dearness allowance of employees having a salary of Rs 56,000 will be Rs 20,484 annually.



Around 68 lakh employees and 48 lakh pensioners will be benefitted. However, there is no official word so far.

DA calculation

If the DA is increased to 33% and the basic salary is Rs 18,000, then the salary package will be Rs 31,136 including TA-HRA.

DA arrears

If the employee’s basic salary is Rs 18,000, he can get arrears of DA for 3 months (4,320+3,240+4,320) = Rs 11,880.

If the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000 he will get DA arrears of 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554.

DA arrears for Level-1 employees ranges from Rs.11,880 to Rs.37,554, Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay-scale Rs. 1,23,100 to Rs. 2,15,900) and Level-14 (pay-scale) 1 of DA arrears Rs.44,200 to Rs.2,18,200.