Seven more areas in Srinagar declared as containment zones

Srinagar: the district administration Srinagar has declared seven more areas as Containment zones in Srinagar in view of the fresh detection of Covid-19 Positive cases.

According to the separate orders issued by the DDMA Srinagar, the areas which have been declared containment zones are Parimpora, Zoonimar, Peerbagh, Gulab Bagh, Jawhar Nagar, Boatman Colony Bemina and Mehjoor Nagar.

The order reads that in view of the detection of more than twenty and thirty cases respectively, the respective areas have been declared as containment zones.

District Magistrate Srinagar, who is also the chairman of DDMA, Mohammad Aijaz in separate orders said that it has become imperative to take preventive measures in these localities to contain the further spread of the Covid-19.

“More than twenty and thirty Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from these areas of Srinagar, developing into a cluster of MCZS. We apprehend that the Covid-19 positive patients in the said cluster might have come in contact with many other persons in the area and there are chances of further transmission of the deadly virus in the locality and its surroundings,” the order reads.

It states that in order to break further transmission of Covid-19 in the area and its surroundings, it is felt expedient to take stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around its surroundings.

“The area of 300 mtr radius from epicentres, shall be a containment zone. There shall be no inward or outward movement of any person from/to the said area. In case the spread of clusters goes beyond 300 mtr, the committee headed by the Administrator of the containment zone (Tehsildar) may decide the boundary of the containment zone,” it reads.

The order reads that Tehsildars concerned shall be the administrator of the Containment Zones. “They shall coordinate with all the fine departments to ensure the availability of all basic requirements including Food grains, LPG medicines etc in the Containment Zones.”

As per the orders CMO Srinagar should activate the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) immediately for survey and surveillance in the area besides line listing and contact tracing.

“The Commissioner SMC shall depute teams immediately to sanitise the Containment zones and the exercise shall be repeated as per SOP. He shall submit a daily Action Taken report for perusal of Chairman DDMA. The SSP Srinagar shall ensure that all entry and exit points in the Containment zones are sealed, other than one designated entry and exit for exigencies and emergency and restrictions on movement of the people in the containment zone are affected in letter and spirit as per SOPs,” the order states.

The order further states that he shall deploy a requisite number of personnel to man the entry and exit points. “Any person /group/institution found violating the directions of this order shall be booked under relevant act/ rule/ law.”

The order states that accordingly the containment zones shall be managed and contained by a committee of officers including tehsildar, Executive engineer PWD, SHO, TSO, ward officer SMC, medical officer nominated by ZMO, who shall be responsible for implementing SOPs and directions.

“The committee under supervision of Tehsildars shall be responsible for management and containment of the zone. Administrators should ensure that announcements are made inside the containment zone for restricting movement and implementation of SOPs.”

It states that it shall be also ensured that all basic requirements of population are provided at their doorsteps for which administrator can involve any employee of any department within his jurisdiction.

“Tehsildars to establish 24*7 control room meant exclusively for the Containment Zone. Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) shall be responsible for overall monitoring and supervision and shall ensure teams work in coordinated manner,” it states—(KNO)