Seva Parv: Srinagar Police Organises Swachhta Pledge, Safaai Abhiyaan

Srinagar : Srinagar Police on Wednesday marked Seva Parv by taking the Swachhta Pledge and conducting cleanliness drives across its establishments and adjoining areas, engaging both officers and community members.

Srinagar Police today organized a series of cleanliness and awareness initiatives across the district, aligning with the vision of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

These activities were aimed at fostering community involvement and promoting hygiene and environmental responsibility.

Statement reads, The observance commenced with the administration of the “Swachhta Pledge” across all Police establishments, including District Police Headquarters, District Police Lines, Police Stations, Police Posts and other units.

Officers and staff members enthusiastically participated, reaffirming their collective commitment to maintaining cleanliness and sustainable practices in both their professional and personal lives, it reads.

Following the pledge, a comprehensive “Safaai Abhiyaan” ( Cleanliness Drive) was conducted simultaneously across all police premises, it reads.

Supervised by senior officers, Police personnel actively cleaned office complexes, barracks, public interaction zones, and surrounding localities. Special attention was given to public-facing areas to ensure a clean, welcoming, and citizen-friendly environment, it reads.

Moreover, Police teams reached out to the local community—engaging shopkeepers, youth, and residents—to raise awareness on the importance of sanitation, hygiene, and sustainable living.

This community-driven approach embodied the spirit of Seva Parv, underscoring the values of service, responsibility, and partnership, it reads.

Srinagar Police remains steadfast in its commitment to public welfare, environmental sustainability, and community engagement, it reads.

Initiatives like Seva Parv serve as a powerful reminder that collective, consistent efforts can lead to meaningful and long-lasting change, statement reads.