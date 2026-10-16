Session Preparations

Ahead of the beginning of the new academic session, Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo on Wednesday chaired a meeting with civil society members, representatives of the Private Schools Association and Parents’ Association, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders to discuss key issues concerning the school education sector. The school education sector in Jammu and Kashmir faces several challenges that require practical solutions. Issues concerning transparency in private schools, teachers’ service conditions, administrative procedures, fee regulation and academic coordination continue to concern parents and other stakeholders. While these matters deserve serious consideration, the availability of textbooks remains one of the most immediate priorities ahead of the new academic session, scheduled to begin in November. Ensuring that every student receives the prescribed books on time is essential for a smooth start to classroom teaching. One of the key issues requiring attention is the freedom of parents to purchase textbooks and other educational material from vendors of their choice. Parents should not be compelled to buy books from a particular bookseller or publisher, nor should they face unnecessary restrictions while arranging essential learning material for their children. Education already places a considerable financial burden on many families, with expenses extending beyond tuition fees to uniforms, transport, stationery and other requirements. Any practice that limits parental choice or adds to these costs deserves scrutiny. The Education Minister has rightly stressed that parents must have the freedom to purchase books from vendors of their choice. This principle must be reflected in the functioning of schools. Private school managements should provide clear information about prescribed textbooks, their availability and prices. Complaints regarding excessive pricing, restricted purchases or other irregularities must be addressed promptly. Parents should also have an accessible mechanism to report such concerns without fear of unnecessary pressure or inconvenience. The issue assumes greater importance because the new academic session is approaching. Textbooks are the foundation of classroom learning, and their timely availability cannot be treated as a secondary administrative concern. When books are unavailable at the beginning of the session, teachers struggle to follow the academic schedule, students lose valuable learning time, and parents are forced to search for books in the market. Such delays can be particularly difficult for families with limited financial resources. The Education Department must, therefore, prepare a comprehensive plan for the printing, procurement and distribution of textbooks. Stock availability should be assessed well in advance, and clear deadlines must be established for every stage of the process. Schools and textbook suppliers should coordinate to ensure that the prescribed material reaches students before classes begin. Special attention must be given to remote and far-flung areas so that students there are not disadvantaged by delays in transportation or distribution. The government should also strengthen monitoring to identify shortages and resolve complaints quickly. Advance information about textbook lists, prices and availability can help parents plan their purchases and prevent confusion. Where government and private schools follow similar syllabi, authorities should examine possibilities for greater academic coordination and consistency in learning material.