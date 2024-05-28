Session 2024: KU announces admissions for 4-year B Tech

SRINAGAR: The University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday announced admissions for its 4-year B Tech programmes for the academic session 2024 at the Institute of Technology (IoT), Zakura Campus. The programmes for admission include Civil Engineering (CE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) and Mechanical Engineering (ME).

Candidates interested in applying must have passed the Higher Secondary Part-II (10+2) examination from J&K Board of School Education or any other recognised board with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects and at least 50% marks for the Open Category and 45% marks for Reserved Category.

Additionally, the applicants must have appeared in the JEE (Main) Examination 2024, with selection based on percentile score. Provisional applications are accepted from candidates awaiting their Part-II (10+2) Examination results, subject to fulfilling all eligibility conditions. For inquiries and further information, candidates can contact KU’s Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations or visit the official website.

On the announcement of new admissions, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, in an official statement, said that the University of Kashmir is committed to providing high-quality education and encouraging an environment that promotes innovation and excellence. “Our B Tech programmes are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in today’s competitive world,” she added.

Emphasising the rigorous academic standards at IoT, KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, said that the university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that focus on both theoretical and practical aspects of engineering education. “Our Institute of Technology at Zakura Campus is known for its academic standards and is accredited by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE),” he maintained.

Highlighting the institute’s facilities and industry connections, Director, Institute of Technology, Prof M Tariq Banday, said that the varsity provides excellent placement opportunities and collaborates with leading industry partners and reputed institutions. “IoT is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a Health Centre, Sports Centre, transport facility, National Innovation Foundation (NIF) Centre, cutting-edge laboratories, including a 5G Lab and an Engineering Workshop,” he added.

KU’s Institute of Technology (IoT), Zakura Campus, offers a holistic approach to engineering education, promoting innovation, critical thinking and ethical values.“To keep pace with the evolving landscape of engineering, the institute has introduced new courses in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Industrial Automation, Biomedical Engineering,” the statement read.