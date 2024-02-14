English | اردو و
Sensex Plunges 700 Points as US Inflation Concerns Shake Markets

Sensex fell over 700 points this morning amid concerns over US inflation delaying the easing rate. The Nifty was also down 200 points, riding on market sentiments.

Its Asian peers too opened lower while the Wall Street equities fell overnight after data indicated higher than expected US inflation in January. This led to concerns in the markets expecting a Federal Reserve rate cut.

The week had been volatile for the Indian indices – Sensex and Nifty – which lost about 0.75% on Monday but rebounded 0.5% on Tuesday.

