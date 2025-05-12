Sensex Jumps 1,900 Points as Markets Reopen After Ceasefire

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp rally as trading resumed for the first time following the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, which came after weeks of escalating tensions sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack.

The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 major companies, opened with a 1,500-point gain — about 2% — signaling strong investor sentiment despite lingering concerns over the fragile peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Similarly, the NSE’s Nifty50 index surged by 500 points within the first 15 minutes of the market opening at 9:15 am, reflecting robust demand across key sectors.

Despite the recent conflict, Indian markets had shown notable resilience, recording only limited declines during the peak of hostilities. The current upswing is also attributed to a separate development — a trade agreement announced by the United States and China aimed at reducing the trade deficit. The news provided an added boost to Asian markets and strengthened the US dollar.