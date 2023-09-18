In a recent development, Showkat Ahmad Rather, Senior Lecturer in Persian at Government Higher Secondary School Wagar Khansahib Budgam, has been suspended from his position in Srinagar. This action has been taken due to his violation of Rule 22(i) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.

According to this rule, “No Government employee who has a living spouse shall enter into another marriage without first obtaining permission from the Government, even if such subsequent marriage is permitted under their personal law at the time.”

The suspension, effective from September 13, 2023, is pending an inquiry into Rather’s behavior.

With immediate effect, Rather has been placed on suspension and will be stationed at the office of the Chief Education Officer in Ganderbal during this period.

To ensure a thorough investigation into the matter, Rouf Rehman (JKAS), Joint Director Education (Central), Kashmir, has been assigned to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the actions of the suspended officer.