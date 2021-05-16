Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Senior Kashmir University professor G M Bhat passes away after battling COVID-19

Srinagar: Head of the Department (HoD) of Electronics at University of Kashmir, Professor Ghulam Mohiudin Bhat has passed away due to COVID-19 early Sunday.

KU registar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said Prof Bhat had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated for the last few days at JLNM hospital in Rainawari here where he breathed his last today morning.

Prof Bhat served as the Director of KU’s Institute of Engineering, Zakura before he resigned from the post and joined his parent department of Electronics and Communication Engineering as its head.




