Senior Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away

Srinagar: Sankarshan Thakur, one of India’s most respected political journalists and editor of Kolkata’s The Telegraph, passed away on Monday at the age of 63.
He authored three acclaimed books on Bihar politics — The Making of Laloo Yadav, The Unmaking of Bihar; Single Man: The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar; and The Brothers Bihari.
