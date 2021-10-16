Senior J&K official robbed by ‘Thak Thak’ gang in Delhi

A deputy labour commissioner in the Jammu and Kashmir administration was allegedly robbed by members of a ‘Thak Thak’ gang in south Delhi’s Khanpur area, police said on Saturday.

The 47-year-old official is a resident of Vasant Kunj, they said.

According to the police, two to three days ago, when the victim was going to Faridabad in a car, two men on a scooter signalled her to stop at the Khanpur T-point and told her that the vehicle was leaking fuel.

As soon as she stopped the car to check it, one of the miscreants snatched her sling bag containing Rs 2,000, an ATM card, and her identity card and sped away, a senior officer said.

In a scuffle that ensued over the bag, the woman received minor injuries, he said.

A case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified robbers, and further investigation is underway, the police said.