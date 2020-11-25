Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away due to Covid

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health worsened after a Covid-19 infection. In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30am.

“With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah,” he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

Patel had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he contracted coronavirus. Last week, his daughter said he was stable and “significantly better” than at the time of hospitalisation.

Several political leaders expressed their condolences at the passing away of the Congress stalwart. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say: “Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace.”

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi also remembered Patel as a wise leader and a pillar of support.