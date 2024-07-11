Senior BSF and Police Officials Convene for Interstate Security Review in Kathua

JAMMU, Jul 11: Senior BSF and police officials gathered for a high-level interstate security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua on Thursday, following a terrorist ambush on an army patrol.

The attack, believed to involve terrorists who infiltrated from across the International Border, resulted in the deaths of five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, and left several others injured. The ambush occurred on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountain road near Badnota village, approximately 150 km from Kathua’s district headquarters.

Attendees at the meeting included Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, and Special Director General of BSF, Western Command, Y B Khurania. The focus was on reviewing the security grid along the International Border and addressing any security gaps.

Additional participants were ADGP (Law and Order) J-K Vijay Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order) Punjab Arpit Shukla, and IG-rank BSF officers from Punjab and Jammu.

Officials indicated that the terrorists likely infiltrated through the International Border, reaching the dense forests of Machedi, which connects Basantgarh in Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda district. This route was historically used during the peak of militancy over two decades ago.

A massive manhunt has been underway for four days, resulting in the detention of over 50 individuals for questioning.