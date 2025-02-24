AWANTIPORA, FEBRUARY 24: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) inaugurated a two-day National Seminar on “Sustainable Tourism Development” today. The seminar, sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi, is organized under the Vision Viksit Bharat@2047 programme and aims to explore strategies for promoting sustainable tourism in the region.

Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister, J&K was the chief guest of the inaugural session. Wani highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism in the Union Territory. He remarked that the government is taking significant strides to create a balanced approach between tourism development and ecological preservation.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST emphasized that the university’s research and training initiatives are focused on promoting sustainable tourism in Kashmir while maintaining the region’s ecological balance. He highlighted the importance of combining academic excellence with practical efforts to make tourism a driver of both economic growth and environmental preservation.

The experts who during the first day of the seminar included Prof. Santosh Mehrotra (Visiting Professor, University of Bath, UK), Prof. A.H. Moon (Dean Academic Affairs), Prof. Nisar Ali (former Head and Dean, Department of Economics, University of Kashmir), Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika, (Dean School of Business Studies, Central University of Kashmir), Prof. Mohsmmad Shafi Sofi (Head Department of Economics IUST).

Prof. Santosh Mehrotra highlighted the current state of tourism in Kashmir, providing a comparative analysis with national and international tourism trends. He emphasized the need for multiple initiatives to enhance the sector and expressed optimism about Kashmir’s potential to emerge as a leading global tourist destination.

A project presentation by Dr. Irfan Ahmad Sofi, Principal Investigator of the project, and a panel discussion with experts from academia and the tourism industry were also held. The sessions provided a platform for sharing research, discussing policy frameworks, and identifying challenges and opportunities in sustainable tourism.