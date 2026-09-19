Semiconductor Opportunity

Semiconductors have become one of the most important resources in the modern world. They are small, but their role is huge. Almost every major technology depends on chips. Mobile phones, cars, computers, medical equipment, satellites, defence systems and communication networks all need semiconductors. The rise of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and smart machines has made their importance even greater. Control over semiconductor technology is now closely linked with economic growth, national security and technological strength. India’s decision to build a strong semiconductor ecosystem is therefore important. The inauguration of SEMICON India 2026 has once again brought attention to the country’s growing ambitions in this sector. India is moving from being mainly a large consumer of electronic products to developing the ability to design, manufacture, test and supply advanced chips. The start of commercial production at semiconductor plants in Mohali and Surat is an important step in this journey. The real challenge, however, is to build a complete ecosystem around these facilities. A chip factory alone cannot create a strong semiconductor industry. India needs companies working in chip design, equipment, chemicals, materials, packaging, testing and other related areas. These parts of the chain must grow together. India has some clear strengths. Its large pool of engineers and technology professionals can provide the skills needed by the industry. The country also has a growing startup sector and a large domestic market. These advantages can help India develop its own chip designs and intellectual property. More investment in research and development can turn this talent into long-term technological strength. The link between semiconductors and artificial intelligence is also becoming stronger. AI systems need powerful chips, large data centres and reliable energy. This means India must not look at semiconductor production in isolation. It needs to develop power infrastructure, digital networks, skilled manpower and research facilities at the same time. Self-reliance should also not mean isolation. The semiconductor industry is global by nature. India will need partnerships with major technology companies, investors and manufacturing nations. At the same time, domestic companies should gradually build their own capabilities. A balance between global cooperation and domestic capacity can make the sector more resilient. The government’s role is important in creating a stable environment for investment. Policies should be predictable, approvals should be timely and infrastructure should keep pace with industry needs. Support should also reach startups and smaller companies, not only large projects. Semiconductor technology changes rapidly, so policies must allow companies and researchers to respond quickly to new developments. The next priority should be research. India cannot remain limited to assembling or manufacturing technologies developed elsewhere. Universities, research institutions, startups and industry must work closely to develop new chip designs, advanced packaging and other technologies. Semiconductors offer India an opportunity to create high-value jobs, strengthen manufacturing and improve its position in global technology supply chains. But success will depend on sustained effort. The focus must now move from announcements to execution. The semiconductor sector can therefore become an important pillar of the economy.