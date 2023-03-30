SRINAGAR, MARCH 30: J&K Haj Committee today issued a communique for the information of all those intending Haj Pilgrims of 2023, stating that Haj Committee of India, Mumbai shall conduct selection of Haj Pilgrims for Haj 2023 through Draw of Lots (Random Digital Selection) throughout India on 31st March 2023 from 3 pm onwards.

The list of successful Intending Haj Pilgrims shall be published next day besides uploading the same on the official website of J&K Haj Committee www.jkshc.org.