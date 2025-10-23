Kulgam Village Gets Road Connectivity Since Independence





Kulgam: In a historic milestone, Seerpora village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district has received road connectivity for the first time since India’s Independence in 1947. The long-awaited road, built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), has finally linked the once-remote village to nearby towns, ending decades of isolation.

Locals marked the occasion with joy and celebration, beating drums and singing traditional folk songs as the first vehicles rolled into the village. “This is a true blessing,” said 65-year-old Ghulam Ahmad, a resident of Seerpora. “For years, we had to walk miles through muddy tracks just to reach the main road. Now, our children, patients, and traders will no longer suffer.”

Officials said the newly constructed road will not only ease daily travel but also improve access to education, healthcare, and markets — paving the way for broader socio-economic development in the area.

“The road to Seerpora is more than just infrastructure; it’s a lifeline that connects people to opportunities,” said an official from the Rural Development Department.

With the completion of the project, Seerpora’s residents hope this long-overdue link will bring prosperity, better services, and a brighter future to their village — a future they have waited nearly eight decades to see.