Secy Transport conducts surprise inspection of SMG Sgr

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 29: Secretary Transport Avny Lavasa today conducted surprise inspection of State Motor Garages (SMG), Bemina here and took stock of its functioning.

During the visit, the Secretary inspected Regional Workshop, Traffic Control Unit, and various administrative sections of the department. She interacted with officers and officials and closely reviewed the facilities available for repair, maintenance, and management of the government vehicle fleet. Lavasa laid special emphasis on introducing new initiatives to modernise the system. She highlighted the importance of framing a comprehensive new Car Policy, adoption of automation in service delivery, and upgradation of the inventory management system to ensure efficiency, transparency, and timely availability of spare parts.

The Secretary also deliberated upon various administrative and operational challenges being faced by the department. She issued on-spot directions to address such issues in a time-bound manner. She stressed upon adopting innovative practices, capacity-building of staff, and better coordination among different wings of the department to enhance overall service delivery. Lavasa further underscored that the State Motor Garages Department, being the custodian of the government vehicle fleet, has a crucial role to play in ensuring optimum utilisation of resources and maintaining vehicles in a roadworthy condition for uninterrupted government functioning.

During the visit, Director State Motor Garages, Malik Tahir Gani apprised the Secretary of existing working mechanism, manpower deployment and the infrastructure available for routine as well as specialised repairs.