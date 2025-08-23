Secy RDD inspects progress on Niwas at Kheer Bhawani Temple

GANDERBAL, AUGUST 23: Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) & Panchayati Raj, Aijaz Asad, today inspected the ongoing construction work on Yatri Niwas at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, Tulmulla, to assess the progress and expedite timely completion of the project.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, Director RDD, Shabir Hussain Bhat, Executive Engineer REW, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Ganderbal and Block Development Officers of Ganderbal, Lar and Tulmulla.

During the site visit, the Secretary reviewed the completed phases of the work and sought a detailed briefing on the timelines for the remaining components. He directed the Executive Engineer REW to accelerate the pace of construction. He instructed that any issues, particularly those related to fund availability, be reported promptly to avoid unnecessary delays.

Emphasizing the importance of the project, Aijaz Asad underscored the need for strict adherence to the approved timeline and quality standards. The Secretary stated that the Yatri Niwas, once completed, will significantly enhance accommodation and allied facilities for the pilgrims visiting the historic Kheer Bhawani Temple.