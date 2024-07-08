Secy RDD inaugurates workshop on ‘Panchayat Development Plan’

SRINAGAR, JULY 08: Secretary Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, on Monday inaugurated a one day UT level workshop on “Panchayat Development Plan and MGNREGA convergence” in Srinagar.

The workshop was attended by Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Mohammad Akbar Wani, Director General Finance, Sajad Hussain Ganai, Director, RDD Kashmir, Shabir Hussain, Director Panchayati Raj, Sham Lal, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmad, Mission Director JJM, Dr. G. N. Itoo, Additional Secretary Waseem Raja, Deputy Secretary, Sheetal Pandita, HoDs of stakeholder departments and other key officials.

Dr Shahid highlighted the significance of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and underscored the role of multiple departments in achieving a holistic development approach.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction with the collective effort towards a convergent development plan and acknowledged the challenging journey ahead. He emphasized the importance of efficient resource pooling, leveraging technical expertise from departments such as Agriculture, Education, and Forestry, and maximizing the impact for public good.

Dr Shahid underscored the need for innovation and support for field-level initiatives, aligning with national goals of holistic development and sustainability. Director RDD Kashmir highlighted the significance of the workshop, stressing that preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDTs) is more than just an administrative task. He described it as a cornerstone for economic progress and social equity in rural areas. He urged upon line departments to participate actively in the GPDP process, emphasizing that collaboration and synergy among stakeholders are essential for success.

Director Panchayati Raj, Sham Lal, emphasised the importance of streamlining and enhancing the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) process. He outlined several key strategies aimed at improving coordination, efficiency and effectiveness in rural development planning. He underlined the importance of streamlining data collection and management. He advocated for actively engaging line departments in gathering and updating accurate data on the Panchayat Development Index (PDI) portal.

A number of technical sessions were conducted in the day-long workshop. During the workshop, DG Finance, Sajad Hussain Ganai, discussed the integration of UT-funded schemes with GPDP.

Waseem Raja, Additional Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, focused on the convergent plan under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA. Dr. Shafia Wani, a faculty member at IMPARD, J&K, addressed the challenges and strategies involved in GPDP preparation, emphasizing the expectations from line departments to facilitate the formation of an Integrated GPDP. Shibabrata Kar, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj expert delivered a presentation on the thematic area-wise preparation of GPDP.