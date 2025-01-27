Jammu, January 27: Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Monday emphasised the need to expedite the construction of Panchayat Ghars (PGs), Common Service Centres (CSCs) and Panchayat Learning Centres (PLCs) across Jammu and Kashmir.

While chairing a meeting held in this regard, the Secretary directed for ensuring completion of all ongoing works of Panchayat Ghars by March 31, 2025. He sought the intervention of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the projects wherever land related issues for Panchayat Ghars still exist. As of now, 258 Panchayat Ghars have been completed. The Secretary stressed that Panchayat Ghars are essential for strengthening local self-governance, enhancing rural administration, and ensuring better service delivery to citizens.

Furthermore, the Secretary set a deadline of February 3 for submission of balance Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for PGs planned for the 2024-25 fiscal. He also instructed that the Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) must be uploaded immediately with an emphasis on addressing bottlenecks in infrastructure development to ensure timely completion of these projects. He added that the ongoing work on PGs and CSCs is vital for effective local governance. He highlighted that the additional rooms being added to existing PGs for CSCs would provide citizens with improved access to digital services, including online applications, banking and various government schemes. During the meeting, the Secretary also reviewed the status of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs), which define the development priorities for each village.

Director Panchayati Raj, Sham Lal, gave detailed presentation regarding progress on Panchayat Ghars (PGs), Common Service Centres (CSCs) and Panchayat Learning Centres (PLCs). The meeting was attended by Director RDD Jammu, Mumtaz Ali; Superintending Engineer REW Kashmir, Aamir Ali; Superintending Engineer REW Jammu, Rajesh Kumar; Deputy Secretary RDD, Sheetal Pandita and all Assistant Commissioners Panchayat (ACP).