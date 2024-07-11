Secy Health reviews healthcare arrangements for Muharram

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: Secretary Health & Medical Education (H&ME), Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the healthcare arrangements for ongoing holy month of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Health Services for Kashmir, Director of Health Services for Jammu, Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of all districts and other senior officers of the department.

During the meeting, Dr. Abid emphasized on the need to ensure adequate healthcare facilities during Muharram, particularly in areas where processions will take place.

He stressed on the importance of having medicines and ambulances readily available at Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and Trauma Centers, and directed that these facilities should remain operational round the clock. He instructed the directors to maintain close coordination with authorities at Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) to ensure all healthcare needs during Muharram are seamlessly met.

Dr. Abid also directed both directors to conduct daily reviews of the arrangements in areas expecting large processions.

He also gave particular instructions to CMOs to keep provision of all essential medical services at key locations, especially during mourning congregations in consultation with local Shia community representatives to prevent any inconvenience.

Directors and CMOs from districts including Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Poonch, and Jammu briefed the Secretary on the arrangements at key locations. They outlined preparations to ensure the availability of ambulances, medications and other essential supplies in areas where Muharram processions are expected.