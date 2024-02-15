Secy Education Dept presents regularisation orders to CPWs

PULWAMA: In recognition to valuable contribution of Contingent Paid Workers (CPWs) towards education, Secretary Education Department, Dr. Piyush Singla, today presented 70 regularization orders to these workers at Government Boys Higher Secondary Pulwama during his visit to the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

These regularization orders are a formal acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication exhibited by the contingent paid workers of the district. With this regularization, the government aims to provide job security and stability to these individuals, fostering a conducive and supportive work environment for them.

“This regularization is a testament to government’s commitment towards valuing the contribution of all staff members within the education sector,” stated Dr. Piyush Singla.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of improving the working conditions and opportunities for all individuals involved in the education sector. By prioritizing the welfare of contingent paid workers, the government aims to create a supportive and inclusive environment that encourages excellence and commitment”, maintained the Secretary.

Earlier, Dr. Singla accompanied by Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir, visited the synthetic hockey turf and took stock of infrastructural and other related facilities there