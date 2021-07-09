Security situation under control in J&K: LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said the security situation in Kashmir is well under control and security forces are having an upper hand while nobody will be allowed to disrupt the peace in J&K.

Talking to reporters after visiting Bemina Woolen Mills here, the LG said that the security situation is very much under control and security forces are having an upper hand. “Nobody will be allowed to disrupt the peace in J&K,” he said.

He also said that there is a whopping budget of Rs 20,000 crore under industrial policy and the Bemina mill will be part of the mission aimed for giving a new fillip to existing and new industries in J&K. “In the days ahead, industrial sector will see a sea change and achieve new heights,” he said—(KNO)