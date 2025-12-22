Security Grid Intensifies Checks Across Srinagar

Srinagar: Shaheed Gunj Police, assisted by Central Reserve Police Force personnel, conducted coordinated vehicle checking at several points across Srinagar on Monday as part of routine security measures.

Officials said the checks were aimed at maintaining vigilance in busy areas of the city and ensuring smooth movement during the ongoing winter rush.

According to police sources, teams were deployed at key intersections and market corridors where they inspected vehicles, verified documents, and interacted with drivers. The exercise was described as a regular preventive step undertaken to strengthen area security and maintain public order.

Locals reported that the checking points caused only brief slowdowns, with police ensuring that commuters were not inconvenienced. Officials added that similar inspections are expected to continue in the coming days based on the city’s security requirements.

The joint presence of Shaheed Gunj Police and CRPF personnel formed part of the existing multi-agency approach to surveillance across Srinagar.

Officers said the effort reflects a routine pattern of checks undertaken periodically to monitor movement and uphold safety protocols. [KNT]