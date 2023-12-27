SRINAGAR: The security forces on Wednesday detected and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted in a gas cylinder at Lawapora, Srinagar, officials said.

Quoting an official, a joint team of security personnel comprising 2 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police police found a gas cylinder with the concealed IED at Lawapora area of Srinagar outskirts.

He added that the prompt action of security forces averted a potential disaster by destroying the IED—(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)