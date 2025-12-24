Security forces conduct anti-sabotage operations

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday carried out anti-sabotage operations around key installations in Srinagar as part of routine measures ahead of national events, officials said.

The operations were conducted in Maharaja Bazaar and Amira Kadal areas near Bakshi Stadium, the main venue for Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in the Valley.

The aim was to enhance security arrangements and prevent any potential threats.

“Security drills and preventive operations are routinely conducted before Republic Day and Independence Day to ensure that flag hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events are not disrupted,” an official said.

The exercise involved the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) working in coordination to check and secure sensitive locations in the North Zone of Srinagar.

Areas were thoroughly inspected, and existing security arrangements were reviewed.

Similar operations have also been carried out in parts of Anantnag district.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, public participation in official Republic Day and Independence Day events has increased, with separatist calls for boycotts largely absent. (KNS)