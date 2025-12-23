Security checks stepped up ahead of R-Day



Srinagar: Srinagar police assisted by CRPF carried out extensive inspections across the city on Monday as part of stepped-up measures in the lead-up to Republic Day 2026. Joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force conducted anti-sabotage drills, market sweeps and coordinated vehicle checking in multiple localities of the city.

A major part of the operation was centred around Bakshi Stadium, the designated main venue for the January celebrations. Officials said teams moved through adjoining localities and extended their checks into the densely populated business clusters of Amirakadal and Maharaja Bazaar. Sniffer dogs, handheld metal detectors and other surveillance tools were deployed to examine residential units and commercial premises for any suspicious material.

Police teams also conducted a surprise search operation in Maharaja Bazar and surrounding commercial lanes earlier in the day. The checks included scanning of storage spaces, basement shops and godowns where merchandise is typically kept. Identity cards of shopkeepers and pedestrians were verified as part of routine security procedures. Officials told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that such inspections are undertaken periodically in crowded markets to ensure the safe movement of locals during peak trading hours.

Movement through inner lanes of these markets remained regulated as security personnel inspected goods and cleared areas already scanned. Locals said the presence of forces was noticeable yet orderly, with efforts made to avoid disruption to business activity. Officials confirmed that no suspicious object was detected during the daylong exercise.

In central Srinagar, Shaheed Gunj Police along with CRPF personnel conducted coordinated vehicle checking at various intersections. Teams inspected documents, interacted with drivers and monitored traffic flow to maintain vigilance during the winter rush. Police sources described the exercise as a preventive measure aligned with the city’s multi-agency surveillance pattern.

The checks caused only short delays at select points, according to locals. Officials said the brief slowdowns were expected and that teams attempted to facilitate uninterrupted movement while remaining alert to any irregularities. More such inspections are planned in the coming days based on the security grid’s assessment.

Senior officers said the operations reflect a layered security plan activated every year in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day. The measures normally include intensified patrolling, market sweeps, technology-assisted anti-sabotage checks and enhanced visibility of security personnel across sensitive stretches of the city.

Monday’s coordinated searches, they added, form an essential part of these preparations and aim to create a secure environment for the upcoming national event. [KNT]