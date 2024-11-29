Secretary Information reviews functioning of DIPR

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 28: Secretary Information Department, Rehana Batul today chaired a meeting to have a detailed review of the functioning of the Department in the UT.

The meeting, besides Director Information, Jatin Kishore, was attended by the Special Secretary, Information; Director Finance, Joint Director, Information (Hq); Deputy Director Information (AV); Deputy Secretary, Under Secretary Information and Accounts Officer, DIPR.

The Secretary reviewed the different day-to-day activities performed by the Department and impressed upon the concerned officers to be focused and professional in the discharge of their duties.

She said that the Information Department serves as a vital link between the Public and the Government in keeping them abreast or informed about the welfare policies and programs meant for their welfare. Considering this critical role, she urged the Department to increase its footprints across the Digital / Social media platforms for prompt dissemination of news and greater outreach so that it is the “Go Point” for the masses to access news.

While taking stock of the administrative matters under process, the Secretary impressed upon the officers to coordinate with ARI & Trainings Department for ironing out issues hindering the necessary updation of Recruitment Rules for Subordinate and Gazetted services of the Department. She maintained that this step would not only be pivotal towards furthering the career of departmental employees but would also enable the Department to refer the vacancies for early filling of the same by the Recruitment Board.

The Secretary also referred to the implementation of the J&K Film Policy 2024 and asked the Directorate to ensure effective publicity of the same across the media so that Film Makers from outside the UT and local filmmakers particularly the local startups in the Sector gain the maximum support from the Department.

Further, she took note of the expenditure made under the Revenue and CAPEX budget of the current fiscal. She inquired about the status of different ongoing works taken up by the Department under CAPEX and directed the concerned officers to ensure quality execution of the said works and their timely completion.

On his part, Director Information, Jatin Kishore, threw light on different aspects of working at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations. He highlighted various promotional activities carried out by the Directorate, including on the occasion of the 55th International Film Festival of India recently held in Goa from 20 to 25 November. He also said that the promotional activities of the Department are also done through different media platforms to ensure their reach across the country.

The Director apprised the chair about the benefits accruing to filmmakers by the New film policy framed in 2024 by the Department. He also apprised about the recent accreditation process accomplished by the DIPR in favor of the journalists. Besides, different initiatives taken by the Department to fact check the fake news and dissemination of genuine information to the public were also highlighted.

He also informed that all Departments have designated Nodal Officers to issue necessary rebuttals by the respective Departments in case any misinformation is circulated in the public domain and these rebuttals are immediately uploaded by the DIPR on the portal prepared for the purpose.

The issues faced by the Department with possible resolutions were also discussed in detail.

The meeting concluded on the note that necessary steps would be taken to further enhance the efficiency of the Department with necessary augmentation in its infrastructure and manpower as per the requirements of modern times.