Secretary Health chairs NAM executive committee meet

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today chaired the executive committee meeting of National Ayush Mission (NAM, J&K).

The meeting had a detailed discussion on the annual action plan 2024-25 of J&K NAM for recommendation to the governing body of the National Ayush Mission and onward submission to the Union Ministry for Ayush, for approval.

Director Ayush J&K, Dr. Mohan Singh, delivered an elaborate presentation on the Annual Action Plan, 2024-25 which has been prepared for an amount of Rs 157.90 crore. The presentation covered various core components of the action plan including Ayush services, Ayush educational institutions, flexipool, and administrative costs. The Annual Action Plan 2024-25 was in principle recommended to be placed before the Governing Body for approval and its further submission to the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India for approval and release of funds.

The Secretary instructed for submission of the Annual Action Plan to the Governing Body and Union Ministry for Ayush at the earliest to ensure the funds are released for the effective implementation of all essential activities under the mission. He emphasized the need for concerted efforts to implement the National Ayush Mission successfully in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged all the stakeholders to work diligently towards the successful implementation of the mission, thereby ensuring the visibility and accessibility for the promotion and propagation of Ayush healthcare services in J&K.

Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Director General Codes Finance Department, Director Finance Health & Medical Education Department, Additional Secretary Health & Medical Education Department, Additional Secretary Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Department, State Drug Controller J&K, Deputy Director Planning Health & Medical Education Department, Deputy Director Ayush Jammu/Kashmir, Authorized officer J&K Board of Homeopathy, Technical officer J&K Medicinal Plants Board, Program Manager National Ayush Mission J&K and other officers and officials attended the meeting.