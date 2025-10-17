Secret hand language of Kashmir’s apple markets

Srinagar: In the bustling apple mandis of Sopore, the hum of traders’ chatter, a quiet, unseen negotiation unfolds beneath the wooden tables draped in thick cloth. It’s a decades-old practice — a secret hand language known only to apple dealers and buyers — used to strike the best possible price for the prized fruit without uttering a word.

Here, amid the clatter of crates and the calls of auctioneers, hands hidden beneath a shawl or piece of fabric move in subtle gestures. One trader’s fingers press twice, another responds with three quick taps — a coded exchange known only to those steeped in the traditions of the valley’s apple trade.

“This is our silent language,” says Mohammad Shahbaz Bhat, a seasoned apple dealer from Baramulla. “The dealer and buyers communicate through fingers under the cloth to decide the rate. It’s misunderstood by many who think it benefits dealers, but in truth, it helps us secure better prices for the growers.”

According to traders, this practice has existed for generations, evolving alongside Kashmir’s apple economy. Each gesture, each tap or curl of a finger, represents a specific bid — ₹800, ₹820, ₹850 per box — as multiple buyers discreetly compete. The dealer, sensing the highest offer through touch alone, finalizes the sale with a subtle nod, often without anyone around realizing the deal has been struck.

This hidden lexicon of commerce not only preserves secrecy but also fairness, said the dealers. “It prevents chaos and open arguments between buyers,” explained Ghulam Rasool Dar, another dealer. “It keeps the trade calm and ensures that the grower gets the best rate the market can offer.”

As Kashmir’s apple trade grows more modern — with digital auctions and large-scale cold storage chains entering the picture — this silent art of negotiation remains a living relic of the valley’s trading culture, where centuries of trust and touch still outweigh technology.

“The auction done through this method is genuinely fair for the grower. Our dealer offers us good rates even in the local markets by consulting multiple buyers,” said Abid Khan, a grower.