Second Covid wave: Patient recovery rate falls by 2% in J&K

Srinagar: The recovery rate of Covid patients has fallen by more than two percent in the last two months in Jammu and Kashmir.

Data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that from 96 per cent in February, the recovery rate has declined to 94 percent, primarily due to the second wave.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 140650 till April 14. Of whom 129932 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital and quarantine.

Earlier in December last year, Jammu and Kashmir seemed to be winning the battle against Covid-19 when recovery rate touched almost 96 percent. At that time, out of 120293 patients, 15261 had recovered

Data reveals that the recovery rate has slipped back to mid-November level when the recovery rate was 94 percent.

The Union territory has currently 8681 active positive cases including 5414 from Kashmir. So far 2072 patients have died in the union territory. They include 1283 from the Kashmir division.

Kashmir has been one of the most affected placed due to the Covid. Around 84366 patents have tested positive in the valley so far. The tally of Covid-19 positive cases in Jammu have gone up to 56284.

Data reveals that Jammu and Kashmir hospitals currently have a total capacity of 2398 dedicated Covid -19 beds. Around 508 patients are currently admitted.

Of the 2149 isolation beds, 1715 are vacant. Around 239 patients in Jammu and Kashmir are on oxygen support.

Figures suggest that the union territory has 249 Covid ICU beds. Of which 175 are vacant. Currently, 12 patients have been put on non-invasive ventilators, while three are on invasive ventilators.

An official said that most of the cases currently are asymptomatic, who as per the guidelines are advised to undergo home isolation. He, however, said there has been a surge in the number of cases with severe infection during the last two months.

“Those with asymptomatic or with mild symptoms are being suggested to undergo home quarantine. They are being regularly followed up by the doctors, while those who require medical attention are admitted to hospitals,” he said.