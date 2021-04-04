Second COVID wave in India: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review India’s deteriorating Covid-19 situation. Modi also reviewed the country’s ongoing vaccination programme, officials said.

The meet comes at a time when the country recorded its highest single-day rise since September with 93,249 fresh covid-19 cases being reported during the last 24 hours. The new infections pushed the total tally to 1,24,85,509, Union health ministry data indicated.

Sources told PTI, top officials, including the cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the prime minister, health secretary, and NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul, attended the meeting.

India’s covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.