Season’s first snowfall hits Gumri, Zojila

Ganderbal, September 5: The higher reaches of Gumri and the Zojila area witnessed the season’s first snowfall, marking the onset of cooler weather conditions in the high-altitude areas of central Kashmir.

Fresh snowfall was reported over the mountain peaks and upper reaches of Gumri and Zojila, turning the surrounding landscape white and adding to the scenic beauty of the region.

The snowfall comes as temperatures have started to dip in the higher reaches, with the weather becoming noticeably colder compared to the plains. The development has also brought a visible change to the mountainous terrain along the Srinagar–Sonamarg–Zojila axis.

The first snowfall of the season is being closely watched by locals, commuters and authorities, particularly as the Zojila region remains an important high-altitude route connecting Kashmir with the Ladakh region.

Meanwhile, further changes in weather conditions in the higher reaches could lead to a drop in temperatures and occasional disruptions along high-altitude roads if snowfall intensifies.

Authorities and commuters are likely to keep a close watch on the road and weather conditions in the Zojila sector in view of the fresh snowfall. (KNC)