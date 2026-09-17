Season’s First Snowfall Blankets Kabul Gali, Winter Sets In Across Gurez Heights

Bandipora: The higher reaches of Gurez Valley in north Kashmir witnessed the season’s first snowfall on Wednesday, with Kabul Gali in the Tulail Valley receiving a fresh layer of snow and recording a sharp change in weather conditions.

The snowfall covered the mountainous terrain of Kabul Gali in white, giving the remote high-altitude landscape a distinct wintry appearance. The fresh spell also brought a noticeable fall in temperatures across the upper reaches of the valley.

Kabul Gali, located in the higher elevations of Tulail, is among the areas of Gurez that experience snowfall relatively early in the season. The occurrence of fresh snow at this altitude is generally seen as an indication of the gradual transition towards colder weather in the region.

The snowfall has further enhanced the natural landscape of Tulail Valley, known for its rugged mountains and scenic surroundings. The fresh white cover has added a winter-like character to the otherwise green high-altitude terrain.

Meanwhile, changing weather conditions in the upper reaches have prompted residents and travellers to remain alert, particularly those planning movement through mountainous areas where temperatures can fall rapidly following snowfall.

The first snowfall of the season has also renewed attention on the approaching winter in Gurez, one of the higher and more remote regions of north Kashmir.