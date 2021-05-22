Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Search operation launched along LoC in Poonch

Poonch: A joint team of forces has launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Qasba village and its peripheries along Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu division on Saturday morning.

Official sources said that the joint search operation by Army and SOG personnel is going on under the supervision of DySP ‘Operations’ Poonch Munish Sharma.

Confirming it, SSP Poonch Dr Vinod Kumar said that the searches have been launched on receipt of inputs about suspicious movement witnessed in the area.


Meanwhile the operation was on, when this report is being filed. (GNS)



