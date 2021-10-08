Seahawks suffer another setback, quarterback Russell Wilson injures middle finger

SEATTLE: Injury-hit Seahawks suffered another setback after quarterback Russell Wilson sprained his middle finger on his throwing hand Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was replaced by Geno Smith in the fourth quarter of the team’s 26-17 loss.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams and was replaced by Geno Smith in the fourth quarter of the team’s 26-17 loss.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wilson suffered a “badly sprained finger” and there is no recovery timetable.”He’s got a badly sprained finger that we need to figure out.

There’s work to be done in accessing all of that. Russell’s one of the great healers of all time and he’ll do whatever he can to get back as soon as absolutely possible. Geno did a really good job, very much in command, we were able to do all kinds of things with him out there.

He handled all of the communications beautifully and played really well. We had a chance to win the football game with all of that,” he said.Seahawks were also without tight end Gerald Everett, who remains on COVID-19/reserve and missed his second straight game.

Another star Chris Carson was inactive for Thursday night’s game against Los Angeles Rams because of a neck injuryCarson was listed as questionable after missing practice Tuesday and Wednesday because of what coach Pete Carroll described as a recurring neck issue that flared back up this week. Carson was still sore on Thursday morning.

Alex Collins got the bulk of the work in Carson’s absence. He gave the Seahawks a spark last weekend in their win over the San Francisco 49ers, with his 28-yard catch kick-starting their first touchdown drive after five straight three-and-outs to begin the game.

Collins finished with 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 touches.With Rashaad Penny on injured reserve for at least two more games, Seattle’s other available tailbacks against the Rams were DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer, who are usually used in change-of-pace situations.

Seattle’s other inactives: defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, offensive tackles Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan, and cornerback John Reid.

Right tackle Brandon Shell and defensive end Benson Mayowa were active after missing the past two games. Defensive end L.J. Collier was also active after Seattle’s 2019 first-round pick was a healthy scratch in three of the first four games.The Rams’ inactives were quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman AJ Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.