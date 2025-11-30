SDA rules out rumours of demolishing 200 allotted shops

Srinagar: Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Saturday said that it has started collecting data from the shopkeepers and building holders in the city who have ‘alleged constructed unauthorised extensions’ on commercial units allotted to them.

Officials from the authority informed that several shopkeepers have constructed additional structures on the premises that were originally provided to them on rent by SDA.

He said that SDA has received several complaints in this regard. “The rumours of 200 shops being demolished is baseless. No demolition drive is planned.

“Notices have been served to many shopkeepers. They have been asked to explain their position regarding the construction beyond the allotment,” he said.

The official also clarified that “These are SDA properties, so there is no question of demolition. The process at present is limited to verification and collection of full data.”

SDA office added that further action will be taken only after responses to the notices are examined.(KNO)