`Scouts and Guides example of discipline, camaraderie’

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today interacted with the volunteers and officials of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, at Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the volunteers and everyone associated with the Scouts and Guides movement for their exemplary contribution to society.

“Scouts and Guides inculcate among youth values of our civilization and ancient culture. They are inspiring examples of discipline, camaraderie,e, and selfless service,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides team for inspiring more youth from the Union Territory to join the noble mission.

“It is a matter of great pride that J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides have seen a massive increase in enrolment of volunteers from 7500 in 2020 to 14,000 in 2024. The work done by the team is truly praiseworthy and they continue to discharge the duties with efficiency and effectiveness,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Patron of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, assured every support and necessary assistance to further strengthen the Bharat Scouts & Guides movement in the UT of J&K.

He said: “The young volunteers of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides symbolize hope and promise of J&K and I am confident they will play a crucial role in bringing about constructive socio-economic changes in the Union Territory”.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor was presented with the ‘Bharat Scouts & Guides Flag Sticker’ as a part of its Foundation Day celebration, which was observed on 7th November. He was also briefed about the activities and achievements of the Scouts & Guides in the UT of J&K.

Wg. Cdr MM Joshi, National Commissioner, Bharat Scouts & Guides; Ms Maitre Jain, J&K Commissioner (Guide); senior officials, trainers, Guide Captain, Scouts & Guides were present during the interaction.