Nepal cricketer SandeepLamichhane was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last August.

And now, Scotland’s cricketers refused to shake hands with rape-accused Lamichhane following a match between the two countries in Kirtipur on Friday.

Lamichhane, however, has denied the rape allegations against him.

He was suspended as national captain and arrested, but was freed on bail at the end of last month, with Nepal’s cricket association announcing a day later his ban had been lifted.

Lamichhane returned to the side in the opening game of the one-day international World Cup League 2 tri-series against Namibia in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

As has become traditional at the end of most cricket internationals, Nepal and Scotland lined up to shake hands with each other at the end of Friday’s game but video footage confirmed the Scots made a point of refusing to do so with Lamichhane.

His selection had sparked anger among women’s rights activists in the country, one of whom accused the Cricket Association of Nepal of “normalising gender-based violence”.

The decision was widely expected after the body early this month lifted a suspension against the player, who maintains his innocence.