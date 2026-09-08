Scores wounded as Iran-backed Houthis attack Saudi Arabia

Riyadah : Saudi-led coalition forces are vowing a resolute response to a wave of attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen that wounded dozens of civilians and caused fires at energy facilities.

The Houthi attacks, which are reported to have struck several Saudi towns and cities, mark a dramatic escalation in the conflict, which flared up again in July with missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities and ships in an expansion of the Middle East war.

At least 73 people, including women and children, had been wounded, said Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition Forces, who described the attacks as “dangerous” and “senseless.”

Houthi forces had targeted “civilian and economic sites” in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran – all in western Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Maliki.

The Saudi Energy Ministry said the attacks had caused fires at several sites in the southern region, temporarily halting some operations.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition –– the Saudi-led grouping that that has been fighting the Houthis during Yemen’s years-long civil war –– will “resolutely confront (the Houthis) hostile approach,” Al-Maliki said.

“The Kingdom affirms its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on X.

Despite efforts to stay clear of America’s war with Iran, Saudi Arabia faced missile attacks from the Houthis in July, ending a fragile four-year ceasefire between the rebel group and the kingdom.

The Houthis also declared a blockade of Saudi shipping using the Red Sea – a vital outlet for the kingdom’s crude oil since Iran has sought to block the Strait of Hormuz. And they have targeted refineries on the Red Sea coast operated by Saudi oil giant Aramco.

Besides Houthi drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, fighting on the ground between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces in Yemen has erupted in recent weeks.

The Houthis have used ballistic missiles and drones in strikes on the port of Mocha, which is controlled by government forces.

A seven-year conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis ended with a truce in 2022, but the Houthis have since demanded an end to Saudi attempts to isolate the large swathes of northern Yemen controlled by the group through a travel and economic blockade.

That blockade has perpetuated a humanitarian crisis in much of Yemen. A senior Houthi official, Nasr al-Din Amer, told CNN in July the Saudi measures were “sufficient to compel us to act more decisively than we have been doing. We do not need any other agendas.”

The latest Houthi attacks suggest the militant group is ready to expand the conflict, despite substantial mobilization of Saudi forces near the border with parts of Yemen held by the group.

Amer, a member of the Houthis’ politburo, said on Telegram Tuesday that the “ongoing, in-depth response far exceeds what is being circulated on social media and is much broader.”((AP)